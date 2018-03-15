Bridgeport News: Police Open Fire After Pursuit

9:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– Just after 9pm police attempted to pull over a red Toyota Camry on Laurel Avenue. The car took off and a short pursuit turned on to Wood Avenue, across North Avenue before coming to a stop at the corner of Birdseye Street. Police spokesperson Av Harris said that one shot was fired from a police officer, no one was hit. The officer was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital for protocol observation. I counted three suspects, all three were transported to the hospital after being tased. This is still breaking news, Av Harris has not spoken with detectives so this information can change.