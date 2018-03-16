Trumbull News: Man Exposes Himself To Jogger

#Trumbull CT– On March 14, 2018, a jogger reported to police that a male in his car reportedly exposed himself to her on Huntington Turnpike near the Nichols fields in Trumbull. The male also reportedly followed her and asked repeatedly if she wanted a ride before eventually driving away. Police are requesting that anyone who may have information on this incident please contact us. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at around 5:00 p.m., a female was jogging in the Nichols park along Huntington Turnpike (Rt. 108) near Unity Road. The jogger initially saw a small blue car parked next to a larger white vehicle in the dirt lot of the park. The jogger reported the small blue car then began to follow her as she jogged out onto the road. The driver who she described as a white male, aged mid to late 50’s, balding, wearing round wire-rimmed glasses and a button-down shirt pulled the car alongside her and he began to expose himself to her while asking her to get into his car. The female was able to run away unharmed and the male drove away. The car’s license plate was described as being out of state with an orange color and possibly bearing the characters “622FJ”. Trumbull is asking anyone with information to contact them at 203-261-3665. They may also make an anonymous tip by going to: http://www.trumbull-ct.gov/PoliceTips

