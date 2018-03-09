Norwalk News: Murder Arrest

#Norwalk CT–On February 3, 2010 at 8:50am, the Norwalk Police Department Patrol Division responded to Nathaniel Ely School for a report of a man down. Officers found a deceased male victim who had been shot three times. The victim was identified as Norwalk resident Karl Savage. On March 8, 2018, Norwalk Detectives arrested David McBride and charged him with murder for the slaying of Karl Savage. Detective Daniel Serio, who is assigned to the Special Investigation Squad of the Detective Bureau, investigated this case. Detective Serio is commended for his diligent work in continuing the investigation and obtaining probable cause for McBride’s arrest. Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other homicide or shooting, should contact the Special Investigation Squad at 203- 854-3028. Arrested: David McBride, date of birth11-8-84, 172 Stillman Street Bridgeport Charge: Murder Bond: $500,000

(Norwalk Police Press Release)