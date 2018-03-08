Bridgeport News: Every Kollapse Begins With K

UPDATE: Police and fire spokesperson Av Harris confirmed our report of a roof collapsed due to heavy wet snow – pulled in a side wall on Middle Street. The building has been vacant for 20 years. As a precaution they have closed off Middle street from Fairfield to Golden Hill. Also, closed is Fairfield Avenue to Golden Hill from Water to Middle Street. There is no imminent danger of collapse. The post office will be operating normal hours on Friday but they will be using the south entrance on Middle Street.

7:29pm–#Bridgeport CT– The old Kay’s building across the street from the post office at 120 Middle Street is about to collapse due to the weight of the wet snow. Firefighters deemed the building unsafe and the street is closed. The building along with 16 others on the street are slated for either demolition or revitalization through the Downtown Special Services District for mixed-use development.