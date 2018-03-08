Bridgeport News: Getting Trashed

6:33am—#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Fire Department was dispatched to a medical emergency at 48 Highland Ave. Upon arrival at the building, Rescue 5 was met by an occupant stating that the patient was in the garbage chute stuck between the 3rd and the 4th floors. Rescue 5 immediately requested a Confined Space Rescue assignment bringing a full alarm assignment with Tech Rescue Trailer #1. As members set up operations to pinpoint the location of the victim in the blind shaft, members found that the location of the victim was at the bottom of the chute on top of the compactor. Simultaneous Rescue Operations were established to dismantle the garbage compactor in the basement and to breach a wall on the first floor. The extrication process lasted approximately 50 minutes concluding with the victim being removed from the base of the chute where the compactor was dismantled. The patient was conscious and alert when removed from the space and was transported by AMR to hospital. The extent of the injuries was undetermined when the patient left the scene. Bridgeport Police and the Bridgeport Housing are working together investigating the incident.

This news report is made possible by: