Westport News: Traffic Advisory for Monday March 5, 2018

#Westport CT–Due to the residual electrical grid damage from the Fr, day March 2nd storm and the associated continuing repairs, it is anticipated that the intersection of Greens Farms Road/Bridge Street at Compo Road South may remain closed to vehicular traffic at least through the morning commute on Monday March 5, 2018. With that in mind, motorists should be aware of the following detour route which will be set up to accommodate traffic that would otherwise be travelling through this area. Road closures will be in place at the following locations: Bridge Street at Imperial Avenue, Compo Road South at Keyser Road, Greens Farms Road at Hillspoint Road and Compo Road South at Elaine Road. Any destinations within this area will be accessible only to local traffic; all other traffic should adhere to the following outlined detour. Again, this plan has been generated under the current assumption that absolutely no vehicular no traffic will be allowed through the intersection of Greens Farms Road at Compo Road South. Traffic officers and/or traffic control devices will be present to assist with traffic direction at the above locations. Motorists traveling from all points south of the Interstate 95 overpass on Compo Road South should follow Compo Road South to Hillspoint Road north to the intersection of Greens Farms Road. From this point, traffic will be routed either east on Greens Farms Road and/or north on Hillspoint Road. Motorists traveling west on Greens Farms Road will be detoured north at the intersection of Greens Farms Road and Hillspoint Road toward Post Road East (Route 1). No westbound traffic will be allowed on to Greens Farms Road from the Sherwood Island Connector. This area will be accessible to local traffic only. All other traffic will be diverted north on the Sherwood Island Connector towards Post Road East (Route 1). March 4, 2018 2 Compo Road South will be completely closed to southbound traffic at the intersection with Keyser Road. All southbound traffic on Imperial Avenue will be diverted west on Bridge Street. All eastbound traffic on Bridge Street will be diverted north on to Imperial Avenue. Please reference the attached map for a visual depiction of the information described above. As of this time this traffic plan is subject to change based on the timing of the completion of repairs which is still unknown at present. Should the work be completed or the intersection be partially or totally re-opened an updated release will be sent out advising of any resulting modifications to the plan. If the work should continue into the evening hours of the Monday March 5th commute, motorists can expect a similar detour plan as outlined above to be in place. Please expect an updated press release to be sent this evening with any further information and/or modifications. Please alter any travel plans accordingly allowing extra time for the anticipated delays associated with this detour and seek alternate routes around the area wherever possible. As a reminder, any power outage reports, general outage questions or associated non- emergency issues associated with electrical repairs should be directed to Eversource Energy at (800) 286-2000.