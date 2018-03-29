Westpot News: Marijuana Grow Operation Arrest

#Westpot CT–Approximately one month ago, the Westport Police Department received information from an anonymous source regarding a marijuana grow operation at 9 Tiffany Lane, Westport. The Westport Police Department Detective Bureau launched an investigation and executed a search warrant at the residence on March 28, 2018. During the search, an elaborate marijuana grow operation was located in the basement. Detectives seized lamps and other grow equipment in addition to xx marijuana plants. Residents Ricardo Tavares, 46, and Valonia Tavares, 51, were taken into custody. The couple had minor children residing in the home who were not present at the time of the search. Because of the grow operation and deplorable living conditions inside of the home, Ricardo Tavares was charged with 53-21 Risk of Injury to Child and was released on $5,000 non-surety bond. Valonia Tavares was charged with 21a-277(c) Operation of Drug Factory, 21a-279(c) Possession of Controlled Substance, 21a-267 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 53-21 Risk of Injury to Child. She was held on $50,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on April 6, 2018.

(Westport Police Press Release)