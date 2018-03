#Westport CT — The Greens Farms Volunteer Fire Company will hold its 67 th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31, 2018 on the grounds of Long Lots School, Hyde Lane,

Westport at 2:00 PM.

Children will hunt for the eggs in age groups through age ten. Children finding specially marked eggs will receive Easter baskets. The Easter bunny will be there to meet and greet the children.

