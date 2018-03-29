Westport News: Unusual Trespassing Call

#Westport CT–At approximately 9:00pm on 03/25/18, officers were dispatched to a gas station on a report of an unwanted party. Upon arrival, officers located Lee Bember, 30, of Bridgeport, parked in the lot. Officers learned Bember had an outstanding warrant out of Trumbull, CT. The victim reported that on the previous day, Bember entered the station and picked her cell phone off of the counter and called his own. Since then, Bember kept coming to the business after repeated verbal statements and texts to stay away and leave. Bember was taken into custody and transported to headquarters where officers located a bullet in his coat pocket. Bember was prohibited from possessing ammunition based on prior felony convictions. He was charged with 53a-107 Criminal Trespass 1 st and 53a-217 Criminal Possession of Firearm/Ammunition/Electronic Defense Weapon. He posted a $1,000 cash bond for said charges and was released to Trumbull PD on the charges of the outstanding warrant. Bember is scheduled to Appear in Norwalk Court on 04/09/2018.

