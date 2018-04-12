Bridgeport News: Cop Hit Responding To Call

7:49pm–#Bridgeport CT– An officer responding code (lights and sirens) to an emergency call was heading south on Park Avenue and was allegedly clipped by a Toyota in the rear quarter panel. The impact sent the police car sideways on the sidewalk, taking down a street sign and coming to a rest inches from a tree almost a block away near Cleveland Avenue. The officer was shaken up but not seriously injured. He was transported to the hospital as required by police protocol. The driver and passengers of the Toyota were not injured.