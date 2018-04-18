Bridgeport News: Missing Brothers

#Bridgeport CT–Police are currently looking for two missing juvenile brothers from 27 Benson Street . They left their house and didn’t get on the bus this morning. They sent out some snap chats stating they were going to California.

In their bedroom we found a backpack filed with snacks and bottled water left on their bed. It is unknown how much money they had on them. The mother believes they might be in the Madison Ave area. Classmates stated the two brothers were last seen walking on Robin street towards Park Avenue.

If anyone has information regarding this please contact Officer Reaes, 475-422-6087.