Shelton News: 2 KilledIn Head On Collision

Police Update–On 4-8- 18 at approximately 7:00pm, Shelton Police were notified of a serious motor vehicle accident in the area of 661 River Rd. Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that two vehicles were involved in the crash. There are two people confirmed deceased at this time. Other individuals were taken to area hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash.

River Rd between Rocky Rest Rd and Murphy’s Ln is currently closed. The road closure is expected to last for several hours.

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is currently investigating this accident. No enforcement action has been taken at this time. Any witnesses or persons with additional information may call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.

7:07pm–#Shelton CT– 4 people were injured and required extrication in a head-on collision on River Road at Quail Court. Avoid the area if you can.

