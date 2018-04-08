Westport News: Burglary Arrest

#Westport News: On 12/18/17 at approximately 4:00am, officers were dispatched to an alarm at Parkway Liquors on Main Street. Arriving officers found the glass front door of the business had been shattered and the cash drawer had been stolen from the register. Detective Marc Heinmiller responded to the scene and took over the investigation. In speaking with other Connecticut agencies experiencing crimes with a similar modus operandi, a male suspect was developed. Investigators learned the male suspect, identified as Casey McAdams, 36,of Derby, CT, committed the Westport burglary with the assistance of Alicia Sheremeta

who drove him to the business. Investigators applied for arrest warrants for McAdams and Sheremeta which were later granted by a judge.

On 04/02/2018, Alicia Sheremeta, 30, of West Haven, CT turned herself in on the outstanding arrest warrant. She was charged with:

53a-103 Burglary 3 rd , 53a-125 Larceny 4 th , 53a-116 Criminal Mischief 2 nd , 53-48 Conspiracy to Commit (Burglary 3 rd ), 53-48 Conspiracy to Commit (Larceny 4 th ) and 53-48 Conspiracy to Commit (Criminal Mischief 2 nd ). Sheremeta was released after posting $50,000 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 04/17/2018.

On 04/04/2018, Casey McAdams was arrested at Norwalk Court and charged with 53a-103 Burglary 3 rd , 53a-125 Larceny 4 th , 53a-116 Criminal Mischief 2 nd , 53-48 Conspiracy to Commit (Burglary 3 rd ), 53-48 Conspiracy to Commit (Larceny 4 th ) and 53-48 Conspiracy to Commit (Criminal Mischief 2 nd ). He was held on $50,000 court set bond.

This press release was made possible by: