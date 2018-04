4/7 @ 8:30AMish– #Bridgeport CT– Police were called to the 1100 block of Park Avenue because two people and a dog were stabbed in the neighbor’s yard. The attacking neighbor was upset because the dog relieved himself in his lawn. He then took out a pocket knife and stabbed the dog and two people. The man was charged with assault and cruelty to animals. Neither man was seriously hurt and the dog was treated for minor injuries.His bond was set at $100,000.