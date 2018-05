#Westport, CT– At approximately 8:40 am this morning, a resident contacted police

headquarters to report a body which had washed up on the shore of Harbor Road. Police

responded to the area and located a deceased male at the water line. The male has not been

identified at this time. The Westport Detective Bureau is currently investigating and awaiting

the arrival of personnel from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

This press release is made possible by: