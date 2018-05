UPDATE: The child has been located and now with his mother! What a Happy Mother’s Day for sure!

11:11am–#Fairfield CT– Police are looking for a missing 10-year-old autistic boy. The child was attending services at Black Rock Congregational Church at 3685 Black Rock Turnpike. Police are concentrating their search in the wooded area behind the church. The child was spotted near Congress Street but he fled when approached.

