Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Greenwich News: Possible Body To Be Recovered From Water

Lights and Sirens, Local News

2:28pm–UPDATE: State police radio says what was thought to be a body in the water was just trash and bags.  Police were at exit 3 northbound for an accident that required extrication.  The driver said there was a passenger who was missing from the car and area which raised the concerns of a body in the water.

 

2:11am–#Greenwhich CT– There is police activity on I-95 northbound near exit 3.  Greenwich Police are assisting State Police with a dive team for a possible body recovery from the water off the highway.

 

