Greenwich News: Possible Body To Be Recovered From Water

2:28pm–UPDATE: State police radio says what was thought to be a body in the water was just trash and bags. Police were at exit 3 northbound for an accident that required extrication. The driver said there was a passenger who was missing from the car and area which raised the concerns of a body in the water.

2:11am–#Greenwhich CT– There is police activity on I-95 northbound near exit 3. Greenwich Police are assisting State Police with a dive team for a possible body recovery from the water off the highway.