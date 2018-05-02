Ganim Asks Public Help In Chief Of Police Search

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim announced today that as part of the search process for a police chief, the City of Bridgeport Civil Service Department will hold two public forums to allow the hired Police Chief Search Consultant Randi Frank and community members to meet. These open discussions will allow community members to voice their opinions on what they are looking for in a Police Chief for the City of Bridgeport.

“This is a very important position within our city’s leadership,” said Mayor Ganim. “I am encouraging all residents and members of our clergy and community groups to participate in this process. I am glad to hear that there are already several representatives of faith-based organizations that are planning to attend. It is important for everyone to have their voice heard and share their thoughts on what characteristics they believe to be essential for Bridgeport’s Police Chief.”

Stakeholders, city leaders, and community members will come together on Thursday, May 10th at 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the Wheeler Rooms A and B at City Hall, 45 Lyon Terrace. These meetings are open to the public, all are welcome to attend, no reservation required.