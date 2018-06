2:10am–#Bridgeport CT–#cttraffic– A serious two-car crash on Route 8/25 northbound at exit 2. Firefighters just completed extricating the victims in the car. It sounds like a two-car crash. The on the ramp at 27 is closed. You can see in the photo the guardrail is twisted on the right side of the photo. Expect major delays, take a different route if possible.