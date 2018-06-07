Bridgeport-Fairfield News: Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle

6:49pm–UPDATE– The fourth suspect was just apprehended on Spruce Street in Southport. All suspects accounted for.

4:38pm–#Bridgeport CT–#Faifield CT– Bridgeport Police pursued a BMW stolen out of New York on I-95 southbound into Fairfield/Southport, Fairfield entered the pursuit. The car got off exit 18 and turned back to I-95 northbound when it realized it was stuck in bumper to bumper commuter traffic. Stop sticks were authorized and deployed shredding the vehicle’s tires and the got off exit 19 and fled on foot. Fairfield Police Lieutenant Rober Kalamaris said Bridgeport’s K9 along with Fairfield’s Jagger helped track the suspects. The Wakeman’s Boys and Girls Club at 385 Center Street went into lock in/out. Police were able to apprehend 3 out of the 4 suspects.

