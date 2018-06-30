Bridgeport News: 14 Year Old Shooting UPDATE

#Bridgeport CTt– Police said David Rivera DOB 12-10-03, (14 years old )shot twice the in torso and once in the face. Rivera was shot on Columbia St near the intersection of Park Terrace. Rivera fled to 55/65 Park Ter. PO Pires found the victim on the porch at this location injured. Pires also located a firearm that belonged to Rivera. The firearm was secured and medics rendered assistance. Rivera was transport to Bridgport ER where he underwent surgery. The crime scene was secured and the detective bureau responded. Rivera will be transferred to Yale NH Hospital after surgery. The firearm was processed by the DB, and the victim’s clothing and other items will be turned in as evidence by the arresting officer.

Please note, before everyone says you can’t post his name because he is a minor only pertains to youths arrested.