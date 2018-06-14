Bridgeport News: 1 Dead After Robbery/Pursuit/Rollover Crash On Route 8

UPDATE: Bridgeport Police spokesperson Av Harris said there were four in the car. The driver was 15. All occupants in the car were between the ages of 15-18. The 18-year-old was thrown from the vehicle and died. The driver and two others were injured but not seriously. Firearms were recovered from the scene.

6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– Suspects wanted in a robbery on McKinley Avenue engaged police in a pusuit from Kossuth Steet to William and the roads leading to Route 8. The pursuit continued onto Route 8 northbound where they crashed and flipped at the split on Route 8/25 past exit 5. Police apprehended one by the ballparks at Beardsley Park. The other two suspects are trapped in the vehicle, there are still firearms in the vehicle. Radio reports say Route 8/25 north at the split will be closed.

