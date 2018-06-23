Bridgeport News: Ganim To The Border

Mayor Ganim joined the U.S. Conference of Mayors and mayors from across the country to visit the Tornillo Migrant Children’s Facility where immigrant children are currently being detained in cages. This protest mission follows The U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 86th Annual Meeting in Boston where mayors on the Criminal and Social Justice Committee unanimously adopted a resolution on this issue. Mayor Ganim is a member of the Criminal and Social Justice Committee that passed the resolution to “Reverse the Department of Homeland Security’s Family Separation Policies.”

“This is a cruel and inhumane way to treat families and children. These children have been traumatized by the loss of their family, and their parents have been disenfranchised. They have all become the voiceless persons in our country,” said Mayor Ganim. “Using children as pawns to force Congress to fund a border wall is cruel and immoral. As leaders and mayors, we need to raise our voices to speak for them and do everything we can to stop these ruthless actions and policies.”

(City Of Bridgeport Press Release)