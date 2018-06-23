Westport News: Cops Cuff Copper Caper

#Westport CT–On 05/16/18, officers responded to a report of a residential burglary to a home under construction. During the overnight hours, various tools and copper flashing were stolen. Surveillance video at the home captured the suspect making several trips into the construction site and occupied a portion of the home. Detectives were able to identify the suspect in the video as Richard Jamain of Bridgeport, CT. Jamain was also found to have sold copper scrap metal later that morning. An arrest warrant application was submitted for Jamain and approved. On 06/18/18, Jaiman was observed driving in Bridgeport by Westport detectives. With the assistance of Bridgeport police, he was stopped and taken into custody. Jamain was transported to Westport PD headquarters where he was charged with 53a-101 Burglary 1 st and 53a-125 Larceny 4 th . He was unable to post $100,000 bond and was transported to Norwalk Court for arraignment the following morning.

