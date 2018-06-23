Westport News: Man Arrested For Stealing From YMCA Lockers

On 01/29/18, the Westport Police Department received an online report of a larceny from the Westport Weston YMCA. The victim reported that while placing his personal belongings into one of the gym lockers, he observed a suspicious male in the locker room who appeared to be watching him and attempting to see the lock combination. When the victim later returned to the locker, he found the contents disturbed and $80 had been stolen from his wallet. Two similar incidents were reported on 01/30/18 and 01/31/18. On 01/30/18, a victim’s locker was entered and rifled through, but nothing was taken. The victim reported a man being in the locker room that could have seen his locker code. On 01/31/18, another locker was entered and a watch stolen. A suspect was observed on surveillance video on all three days during the timeframe of each incident.

In viewing the footage, the officer recognized the suspect as Brandon Fitzgerald from a previous incident. During the investigation of the previous incident, Fitzgerald was advised he was not allowed to return to the YMCA. An arrest warrant application was submitted for Fitzgerald and later approved. The investigating officer also submitted arrest warrant applications for Fitzgerald for trespassing on YMCA property on 01/30/18 and 01/31/18, which were also later approved. On 06/16/18, Fitzgerald turned himself in on the active warrants. He was charged with 53a- 103 Burglary 3 rd , 53a-107 Criminal Trespass 1 st and 53a-125b Larceny 6 th for the 01/29/18 incident. He was charged with 53a-107 Criminal Trespass 1 st for the 01/30/18 and 01/31/18 incidents. Fitzgerald was released after posting a total of $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 06/25/18

(Westport Police Press Release)