Bridgeport Wants To Get The Lead Out..

Bridgeport, CT – Bridgeport Lead Hazard Control is requesting qualifications from state licensed lead abatement contractors with their EPA-RRP Firm certification for the Bridgeport Lead Hazard Control (BLHC). Bridgeport Health Department will identify and pre-qualify lead certified contractors and oversee the lead hazard control remediation of 150 housing units.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the City of Bridgeport proposes to remediate 150 housing units of lead over a three-year period. These units will be scattered throughout Bridgeport; units that are occupied by children with elevated blood lead levels; units occupied by children under six; and /or vacant units to be rented to families with children under the age of six.

Lead certified contractors must pick up a Request for Qualifications package from June 1st thru June 8th, 2018, between 9a–5p at 999 Broad Street, Health Department located on the 1st Floor, Bridgeport, CT 06604. There will be a mandatory pre-submission meeting at the Health Department on June 13, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Qualification packages must be submitted by June 8th, 2018 by 5:00 p.m. to the Health Department at 999 Broad Street, located on the 1st Floor; attention Audrey M. Gaines. For more information contact Audrey M. Gaines at (203) 576-7131 or audrey.gaines@bridgeportct.gov.

