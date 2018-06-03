Stratford Burglary Arrests

#Stratford CT–Four Stratford residents, Dontrel Flathers (age 22), Jacob Ricco (age 21), Jalenthen Feliciano (age 22) and Sergio Barrera (age 21) were arrested after Officers responded to 3 rd Avenue in the Lordship area of Stratford on the report of a possible burglary in progress. The neighbor who witnessed the attempted break in gave a description of the suspects and their car to the responding Officers. The information was relayed to other officers and a short time later a Volkswagen Jetta matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was stopped on Lordship Boulevard near Access Road. The witness was able to positively identify the suspects and the initial description of the suspects, their clothing and car all matched the subjects at the scene of the motor vehicle stop. During the stop Officers also found that Driver of the car, Feliciano was in possession of marijuana. Feliciano was charged with Sale of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3 rd and Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary 3 rd . He was held on a $5000 dollar bond. Flathers was charged with Criminal Tresspass3rd and Criminal attempt at Burglary 3 rd . He was held on a $5000 dollar bond. Berra was charged with Criminal Tresspass3rd and Criminal attempt at Burglary 3rd. He was held on a $5000 dollar bond. Ricco was charged with Criminal Tresspass3rd and Criminal attempt at Burglary 3rd. He was held on a $5000 dollar bond.

(Stratford Police Press Release)