On Friday, State Senator Marilyn Moore presented The Trumbull Integrity Awards. They are presented to persons of integrity personifies a state of incorruptibility, soundness, and completeness. Throughout the town of Trumbull, this is a quality that resonates in its residents. Sen. Moore’s Trumbull Integrity Award identifies and honors individuals whose integrity stands out in their community.

This year, the award will be presented to:

Madison Silva –A Trumbull High School junior who volunteers with students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at her school’s Best Buddies program.

Heather LeMoult- Office Assistant at the Trumbull Housing Authority for approximately five years. Heather not only excels at her job, she goes above and beyond to help our low-income elderly and young disabled residents.

John Vazzano- Trumbull resident, philanthropist, and owner of several restaurants located throughout the region.

Sen. Moore will also be recognizing Trumbull resident Robert Diaz for his outstanding work in winning the town’s contest for naming the theme for Trumbull’s 2018 Memorial Day Parade. His theme “Honor Those Who Sacrificed for Us” clearly demonstrates he has heart, understanding, and compassion.

(Senator Moore Press Release)