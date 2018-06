UPDATE: Police have both people in custody. The second person found on Old Quarry Road.

9:44pm–#Shelton CT– #Trumbull CT–There were two attempted carjackings at Fern and Booth Hill. Police are looking for a green Subaru Legacy. Trumbull Police had a brief pursuit with the suspect near Unity Park area and have one person in custody according to radio reports. The area has a heavy police presence with K9 tracking.

