10:20pm–#Trumbull CT– Trumbull Police are in a foot pursuit on White Plains Road near exit 50 of the Merritt Parkway. Expect heavy police presence. If this and the carjacking was not put out on the area police hotline we wouldn’t know about it. Trumbull is a police state. They are encrypted and does not share with the media. They only tell you the news they want you to know.

This news report is made possible by: