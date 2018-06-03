Westport News Shoplifting Arrest

#Westport CT–On 05/25/18 at approximately 3:15pm, officers were dispatched to a Main Street retailer on a report of a shoplifting. An employee reported that three individuals shoplifted from the store and then placed the items into a vehicle parked outside. The employee provided the license plate of the suspect vehicle and descriptions of the suspects. Detectives surveilled the vehicle until the three suspects returned to the car. The suspects were identified as Camaleetha Davis and Sophia Grant, both of Bronx, NY, and Rushane Dwyer of Brooklyn, NY. Each suspect was found in possession of shoplifting devices for removing security tags. Dwyer and Davis were found with magnetic devices also commonly used for removing security tags. Officers recovered the stolen items from inside the vehicle. All

three parties were taken into custody and charged with 53a-125 Larceny 4 th , 53a-127f Possession of Shoplifting Device and 53a-48 Conspiracy (to Commit Larceny 4 th ). Each suspect was released after posting $1,500 bond and all are scheduled to appear in Norwalk

Court on 06/01/2018.

CASE: 2018-010332

ARREST DATE: 05/25/2018

ARRESTED: Camaleetha Davis AGE: 36 RESIDENCE: Bronx, NY

CHARGE: Larceny 5th

Conspiracy

BOND: $1,500

ARRESTED: Sophia Grant AGE: 45 RESIDENCE: Bronx, NY

CHARGE: Larceny 5th

Conspiracy

BOND: $1,500

ARRESTED: Rushane Dwyer AGE: 28 RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY

CHARGE: Larceny 5th

Conspiracy

BOND: $1,500

While investigating the above mentioned incident, officers searched the suspect vehicle. While doing so, officers recovered over $750 worth of merchandise, which was identified as stolen from another downtown retailer. Store employees has observed the suspects in the store earlier. All three parties were taken into custody and charged with 53a-125a Larceny 5 th and 53a-48 Conspiracy (to Commit Larceny 5 th ). Two additional items of clothing were recovered from Grant during the booking process. Each suspect was released after posting $1,500 bond and all are scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 06/01/2018.

CASE: 2018-010381

ARREST DATE: 05/26/2018

ARRESTED: Luis Montes AGE: 28 RESIDENCE: Bridgeport, CT

CHARGE: Failure to Pay or Plead

BOND: $100

