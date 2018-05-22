Westport News: Duck Rescue

#Westport CT– On Monday, Westport Fire Department dispatchers received numerous calls for an animal rescue on I95. A family of ducks had been observed trying to navigate I95 at rush hour, resulting in nine ducklings falling into a storm drain.

Rescue 3 and the Shift Commander responded to I95 North to provide assistance, meeting up with CT State Police Troopers just prior to exit 17. A DOT Safety Patrol vehicle provided critical barrier protection for those working on the highway.

Firefighters used a variety of hand tools, hydraulic rescue tools and metering equipment to gain access to the storm drain. Firefighter Ponticiello entered the storm drain via a ladder and patiently rescued all nine of the ducklings, despite their reluctance to exit. This was Firefighter Ponticiellos second animal rescue from a storm drain in as many days.

As a reminder, if you are concerned about the welfare of any animal, particularly when the animals are on a highway or main road, call 911 and ask for assistance. The roads and highways are dangerous places to be and we want to make sure everyone goes home safely.