Westport News: Larceny

#Westport CT–On 12/27/17, Sue Stebbins had a procedure performed at Westport MediSpa. The cost of the procedure was over $12,000. Stebbins told the complainants she would be coming into money from a business transaction and would pay them later. After months of attempting to receive payment from Stebbins, the bill still went unpaid. The investigating officer submitted an arrest warrant for Stebbins, which was later granted. On 05/08/2018, Stebbins turned herself in on the active arrest warrant. She was charged with 53a-123 Larceny 2 nd and released after posting $20,000 court set bond. Stebbins is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 05/21/18.

(Westport Police Press Release)