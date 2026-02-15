Public Hearing Scheduled for Rehabilitation/Replacement of the Cribari Memorial Bridge

WESTPORT, CT — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will hold a public hearing regarding the proposed rehabilitation and/or replacement of the Cribari Memorial Bridge on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue, Westport.

The purpose of the hearing is to provide the community with an opportunity to learn more about the proposed project and to offer feedback on the planned improvements. The project aims to construct a resilient structure that addresses the structural and functional deficiencies of the existing bridge, which carries Route 136 over the Saugatuck River. The proposal also seeks to enhance safety and accessibility for vehicular, bicycle, pedestrian, and marine traffic.

Residents, commuters, business owners, and stakeholders are encouraged to attend and share input. Additional project details are available online at: https://portal.ct.gov/dot/projects/cribari-bridge

This hearing is being conducted as part of Connecticut Department of Transportation State Project No. 0158-0214.