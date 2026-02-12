Westport Police Department Makes Arrest in Connection with Coleytown Elementary School Threat

(Westport, CT) The Westport Police Department announces the arrest of Christopher Iannacone, aged 29, of Southbury, Connecticut in connection with a November 2025 threat made against Coleytown Elementary School.

On Monday, November 3, 2025, at approximately 7:34am, the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received a text to 9-1-1 message conveying an apparent threat to Coleytown Elementary School, located at 65 Easton Road. This text message read, “I’ll blow up Coleytown Elementary School.” This resulted in the start of the school day being delayed by two hours, the re-routing of inbound school buses as well as the evacuation of all those that had been on site at the time the threat was received. Westport, Fairfield and Norwalk Police Department explosive detection canine units in coordination with the Stamford Police Department’s Bomb Squad then conducted a systematic search of the premises. Their investigation caused further disruption to the neighboring Coleytown Middle School, as it was the subject of a shelter in place order. After an exhaustive search of the premises, no explosives were located.

An investigation into the origins of this text message was immediately launched. The cellular phone from where the message originated was traced and found to be in possession of Christopher Iannacone, who was located by officers a short distance from the school at the time the threat was received, and while the associated search of the school was on-going. He initially claimed that his cellular phone had somehow been “hacked.” Further investigation, including a forensic examination of the device, interviews with the suspect and coordination with other agencies investigating similar incidents, further supported the allegation that Iannacone was responsible for sending the threatening message. Based on the investigation, an arrest warrant was sought and granted for Iannacone, who was charged with the following:

February 11, 2026

• Threatening in the First Degree

• Falsely Reporting an Incident in the First Degree

• Misuse of the Emergency 9-1-1 System

• Computer Crime in the Third Degree

• Computer Crime in Furtherance of Terroristic Purposes

• Breach of Peace in the Second Degree

Iannacone, who was incarcerated in connection with pending charges by other agencies, was formally charged in connection with this active arrest warrant while appearing at Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. His bond was set at $100,000.00. He was unable to post this bond. He was arraigned today and was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The Westport Police Department wishes to thank our law enforcement partners from Fairfield, Norwalk and Stamford for their assistance in investigating the initial threat.