Bridgeport Man Sentenced to 80 Years for 2024 Stratford Avenue Murder

A Bridgeport man was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years in prison in a 2024 Bridgeport murder case on Stratford Avenue.

Judge Keven Doyle sentenced Terence Gallimore, 35, to 60 years for the murder of Brandaja Winston, 28, on August 17th, 2024. Gallimore was also given 10 years for Assault in the First Degree for shooting and seriously injuring a 30-year-old man standing near her. Gallimore was a convicted felon at the time. Judge Doyle also sentenced him to 10 years for the charge of Criminal Possession of a Pistol, or Revolver. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Gallimore was convicted of the charges on December 16th, 2025, after a trial that lasted approximately two weeks. The jury deliberated only a couple of hours before reaching the guilty verdicts.

According to Bridgeport Detectives, Gallimore shot multiple rapid-fire rounds from an AK-47 assault rifle at a crowd standing on Stratford Avenue at around 2:25 a.m. on August 17th, 2024. He was in a moving car when he fired. Ms. Winston was struck in the head and was killed instantly. The male victim underwent surgery and survived. Both were unintended targets. Gallimore’s intended target was not injured.

Judge Doyle said that the facts of the case dictated sentences that would no longer allow Terence Gallimore to be a danger to society.

The callousness of the shootings angered the tight knit East End community. Police received numerous tips.

Detectives are still working to identify a second shooter from the car. They have several leads. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at: (203) 581-5293, or the tips line at: (203) 576-TIPS.

The successful outcome of this case was the result of the work of the Bridgeport Police Homicide Unit and the Bridgeport Office of the State’s Attorney.