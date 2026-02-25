Bridgeport

Bridgeport To Help Rhode Island Plow Its Streets

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 25, 2026

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim has issued a statement regarding Mayor Brett Smiley’s request for snow removal assistance in Providence, RI:

“Earlier today, Mayor Brett Smiley of Providence notified me and many other mayors in Connecticut about the incredible amount of snow they received. After hearing that Providence received 39-48” of snow, the City of Bridgeport has decided we will do our best to offer whatever assistance we can to Providence. Bridgeport will assist with locating snow removal equipment and will also help locate hirable contractors to remove snow.

I also want to note that while we may be assisting Providence, Bridgeport residents are our first priority. We will continue to do all we can to ensure our roadways are clear and our residents are safe.”

