Milford Police Investigate Untimely Death

A couple of news sources have reported an untimely death at Colonial Manor Condominiums, located at 1080 New Haven Avenue in Milford. Milford Police said, “It was an untimely death, and we do not believe there is anything criminal in nature,” and confirmed there is “no threat to the public.”

Because police did not believe the incident was criminal and indicated there was no public safety concern, we chose not to post it at the time. We’re continuing to monitor for any official updates, including if the investigation’s status changes or additional verified information is released.