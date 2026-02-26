Milford

Milford Police Investigate Untimely Death

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 26, 2026 , , , , , ,

A couple of news sources have reported an untimely death at Colonial Manor Condominiums, located at 1080 New Haven Avenue in Milford. Milford Police said, “It was an untimely death, and we do not believe there is anything criminal in nature,” and confirmed there is “no threat to the public.”

Because police did not believe the incident was criminal and indicated there was no public safety concern, we chose not to post it at the time. We’re continuing to monitor for any official updates, including if the investigation’s status changes or additional verified information is released.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Milford

I-95 Crash In The Winter Storm

Feb 22, 2026 Alex
Milford

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Feb 9, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Brush Fire Behind Marshall’s

Feb 6, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Local News

Roofer Falls From Roof

Feb 26, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford Police Investigate Untimely Death

Feb 26, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Man Sentenced to 80 Years for 2024 Stratford Avenue Murder

Feb 26, 2026 Alex
Fairfield

Tree Hits House

Feb 25, 2026 Stephen Krauchick