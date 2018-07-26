Bridgeport News: Police Reunite Child With Dad After Being In Car During Carjacking

How about some likes for the Bridgeport Police Department who searched for a red Nissan that was taken in a carjacking on Park Avenue with a five-year-old still inside. All departments in the police department including housing details and detectives searched the city. The car was first located and it was located but lost on Newfield Avenue. “Housing One” was driving on I-95 northbound when he located the vehicle and followed the car until back up arrived. The car got off exit 30, Lordship Boulevard and stopped at the Shell Station without incident. The child was not in the car, the driver let the child out a block away. Detectives question the driver who said he let the child out a block away. Police scoured the Hollow and found the child near Nanny Goat Park on James Street. The reunited the child with his father and his older brother on Park Avenue near Benham Avenue. The older brother was consoling the father who was praying and giving praise when I pulled up to the scene. This was some outstanding police work. Give them a thumbs up!!