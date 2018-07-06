Computer Crime & Criminal Attempt To Obtained Drugs

#Westport CT–In February, police were dispatched to a local medical office on a report of a fraudulent prescription. The investigating officer learned an employee registered a fictitious patient with the practice and created a prescription in that name. The employee, identified as Melba Witter, later called in a fraudulent prescription to a pharmacy in New York. The prescription was refused and as a result, was not filled. The officer submitted an arrest warrant application for Witter, which was later approved. On 06/29/18, Witter turned herself in at police headquarters on the active arrest warrant. She was charged with 53a-49/21a-108 Criminal Attempt to Illegally Obtain Prescription Legend Drugs and 53a-256 Computer Crime 5 th . Witter was released after posting $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 07/09/2018.

