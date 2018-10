4:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– A car and a school bus collided at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and Arcadia Avenue. There were twelve elementary school children on the bus. I counted three children taken to the hospital by EMS and about 4 to 5 children picked up by parents who drove to the scene. The remaining children were driven home by another bus brought the scene by the bus company. This morning 12 students were injured in a school bus accident in Trumbull.