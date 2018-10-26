Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: St. V’s 4th Annual Medical Mission

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport

On Saturday, November 3, 2018, more than 400 volunteers will join in service for St. Vincent’s fourth annual Medical Mission at Home –
providing FREE medical care to those in our community who need it most.

The event will be at Cesar Batalla School in Bridgeport from 9 am to 3 pm. Free services for adults will include medical exams, vaccinations,
podiatry services, haircuts, and more. For more information about St. Vincent’s Medical Mission at Home, visit https://www.stvincents.org/Community-Wellness/Events-Classes/Medical-Mission

 

This press release is made possible by:

Leave a comment