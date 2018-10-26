Bridgeport News: St. V’s 4th Annual Medical Mission

On Saturday, November 3, 2018, more than 400 volunteers will join in service for St. Vincent’s fourth annual Medical Mission at Home –

providing FREE medical care to those in our community who need it most.

The event will be at Cesar Batalla School in Bridgeport from 9 am to 3 pm. Free services for adults will include medical exams, vaccinations,

podiatry services, haircuts, and more. For more information about St. Vincent’s Medical Mission at Home, visit https://www.stvincents.org/Community-Wellness/Events-Classes/Medical-Mission

