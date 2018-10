4:30PMish– #Stratford CT–#Bridgeport CT– A jet was forced to belly land after its landing gears would not come down. The jet circled the area to burn off fuel. First responders from both Bridgeport and Stratford converged at the airport located at 1000 Great Meadow Road. The airport is run by the city of Bridgeport on land in Stratford. The jet made a perfect landing on the runway with sparks and flame trailing behind it but there was no fire once the aircraft came to a stop.