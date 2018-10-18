Bridgeport News: Ride Your Bike To Work

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport in conjunction with CTrides is hosting a guided Bike to Work day on Friday, October 19, 2018. City employees who participate will commute via the Pequonnock River Bike Trail departing from Bridgeport Parks and Recreation off Quarry Road in Trumbull at 7:45 a.m.

“Riding your bike to work is a great and healthy way to start the day,” said Mayor Ganim. “Not only will you save on gas and maybe save yourself frustration from traffic, but you’ll be getting exercise. Bike to Work Day in particular is a fun way to connect with people and serves as an energetic boost for your morning routine.”

The Bridgeport Police Department will provide an escort to cyclists heading to work. Temporary bicycle racks will be placed at 45 Lyon Terrace and in the basement parking garage at 999 Broad Street. The Bridgeport Health Department will provide coffee and bagels in the first-floor conference room of City Hall Annex following the ride and CTrides will coordinate return trips in the afternoon.

To learn more about the Bike to Work event, please contact Commuter Program Manager Kristyn Gorton atkristyn.gorton@CTrides.com or (203) 844-0170.

