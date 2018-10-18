Yankee Buck Dent To Speak

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut – October 15, 2018 – St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound will host its 23rd Annual Breast Cancer Benefit Dinner on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at the Holiday Inn in Bridgeport. New York Yankee Bucky Dent will speak at the dinner, which will begin at 5 p.m. with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Joining him will be Caryn Kaufman, a Trumbull native and breast cancer survivor who was treated at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Russell Earl “Bucky” Dent is a former American Major League Baseball player and manager who earned two World Series rings as the starting shortstop for the New York Yankees in 1977 and 1978. He was voted the World Series MVP in 1978 and is most famous for his home run in a tie-breaker game against the Boston Red Sox at the end of the 1978 season. This year is the 40th Anniversary of that home run, one of the most famous home runs in Yankee history.

In 2014, Marianne – Bucky’s wife of more than three decades – was diagnosed with brain cancer in and he became her constant caregiver. Marianne lost her brave battle in October 2015. Since Marianne passed away, Bucky has honored her legacy by raising money to purchase blankets for Cancer Patients and personally distributing them in Florida. He will share Marianne’s courageous story and his journey with her throughout her 19-month illness.

Also speaking at the dinner will be Caryn Kaufman, former communications director for the City of Bridgeport, who will share her personal story as a recent breast cancer survivor. Kaufman, who served as chair of Leadership Greater Bridgeport, received her treatment at St. Vincent’s Medical Center and benefited from the many cancer support programs and services offered by the St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation.

All donations raised from the Dinner will be used to fund programs to increase access to mammography and prevention services for women at risk in our community. Screening services are offered through the digital mobile mammography coach as well as the Breast Health Center. The SWIM also provides wigs, prostheses, medical assistance, free transportation to treatments and appointments, daycare scholarships, and support groups and services. Thanks to the money raised, more women will receive financial assistance during a time of significant hardship.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women and the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women, with one out of eight women facing breast cancer over the course of her life. Ticket donations for the Dinner are $150 each. Table sponsorships (10 seats) are available for $2,000. To purchase tickets, contact St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation at (203) 576-5451 or visithttps://give.stvincents.org/bcd2018.

