HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 8, 2018 in honor of U.S. Navy Water Tender 1st Class Stephen Pepe of Bridgeport, who was killed in action in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and whose remains were recently identified and returned to his family. A burial with full military honors is being held Monday in Bourne, Massachusetts.