Connecticut Fallen Heroes 2018 Memorial Tribute

#Prospect CT–Recently, the Connecticut Fallen Heroes Foundation honored World War II Battle of the Bulge veterans Walter “Bud” Smith and Lou Celentano” as well as the US Navy Sailors killed onboard the USS John McCain when the ship collided with a tanker on August 21, 2017. Also honored were Vietnam veteran Peter G. Curtis. The event was emceed by Miss Fairfield County Outstanding Teen Emerson Forbes. The Connecticut Fallen Heroes Foundation was found by Mike Mastroni. To see the full ceremony go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTePXqzPmtU&t=2739s