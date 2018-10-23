General Electric Donates to $250,000 to Support Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

FARMINGTON, Conn., October 23, 2018 — The American Red Cross is proud to announce it has received a $250,000 donation from General Electric to support the ongoing relief efforts following Hurricane Florence.

“We can’t thank everyone at G.E. enough for helping those impacted by Hurricane Florence with this incredibly generous donation,” said Mario Bruno, CEO of the American Red Cross, Connecticut and Rhode Island Region. “We are so grateful to G.E. for helping us ensure that the we can deliver immediate and compassionate assistance to people when they need it most.”

In total, in response to Hurricane Florence, the Red Cross and other organizations have provided as many as 129,000overnight stays in emergency shelters across the Carolinas. The Red Cross has provided about 93 percent of these stays. Today, more than 1,590 Red Cross disaster workers from all over the country are helping to shelter, feed and support people affected. Of these workers, more than 1,200 are local community members from the Carolinas who have joined with the Red Cross to support relief efforts.

Working with partners, the Red Cross has served more than 2.21 million meals and snacks. Volunteer mental health and health services professionals have provided some 71,400 contacts to provide support and care to evacuees. We’ve distributed more than 533,400 relief items like clean up kits, rakes, shovels, bleach, garbage bags and much more to help with the massive clean-up effort.

The Red Cross continues to respond to multiple large-scale disasters. Help people affected by disasters, like hurricanes, by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

This press release is made possible by: