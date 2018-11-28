Senator Moore Named Co-Chair of Gov-elect Lamont’s Women’s Policy Transition Committee

Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport), co-chair of Governor-elect Ned Lamont’s Women’s Policy Transition Committee, today released the following statement after attending Tuesday’s Policy Summit at Eastern Connecticut State University.

“As the incoming governor develops priorities for our state, it’s critical that the voices of Connecticut’s women—especially women of color— are at the table. I am honored to be asked to co-chair the Women’s Policy Transition Committee and I look forward to working to identify areas that impact women and making recommendations to Governor-elect Lamont on ways we can improve.”

Last week, Lamont and Lieutenant Governor-elect Susan Bysiewicz announced the formation of 15 Transition Policy Committees and co-chairs for each. Sen. Moore and Karen Jarmoc, President & CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, were named co-chairs of the committee on women.

All 15 committees convened for the first time at a Policy Summit hosted by Lamont and Bysiewicz on Tuesday in Willimantic. Members of the public were also invited to attend the Policy Summit to hear remarks and suggest ideas to the policy committees at breakout sessions.