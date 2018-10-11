St. Vincent’s Offering Free Counseling

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut – October 10, 2018 – St. Vincent’s Medical Center is offering free counseling to help people select the best Medicare plan to meet their needs for the coming year and help them save money. Everyone who currently has Medicare or who will turn 65 by January 31, 2019 is urged to sign up for this free, unbiased counseling at St. Vincent’s during Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period, which runs from October 15 through December 7.

This service can help individuals make an informed choice, find plans that best meet their needs and save money. The service can also help with claims, billing and other Medicare issues.

With 13 years of experience, certified Medicare and government benefits counselor Betty Brandt will help individuals learn about their options regarding Medicare Part D Drug Plans and Medicare Advantage Plans. Every year these plans change so this service will help clarify choices. In addition, the Medicare Savings Program and Extra Help for prescriptions will be discussed.

This one-on-one confidential counseling will be especially helpful to those new to Medicare or about to turn 65. Senior citizens, people with disabilities and family members are invited to talk by phone or meet with Betty Brandt by appointment in the privacy of the Banks Library, located on the third level of St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Brandt is available to discuss Medicare benefits, supplemental insurance, prescription plans, Medicare savings program, statements, bills, claims, appeals, and Medicaid.

Brandt, who is a volunteer with St. Vincent’s Medical Center, holds a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Bridgeport, and holds Medicare and Government Benefits certification from CHOICES, a partnership between the CT State Department on Aging, the five Area Agencies on Aging, and the Center for Medicare Advocacy. She has been assisting people with Medicare issues for more than thirteen years.

This program, sponsored by St. Vincent’s Mission Services, is a community outreach effort to help seniors and people with disabilities obtain the medical benefits they need, and to make the best decisions about health insurance coverage.

To schedule an appointment, or for more information, please contact Betty Brandt at svmcmedicare@outlook.com or 475-210-5111.

